Nicholls Biology Professor Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Alcee Fortier Distinguished Service Professor of Biological Sciences Dr. Raj Boopathy received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Bioprocessing Association for his achievements in biological processing research. He received the award at the 10th International Conference of IBA-IFIBiop 2022 held in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Oct. 27, 2022.

“It is a huge honor to receive this lifetime achievement award from a premier international scientific society. This award validates the lifetime of my research contribution to biological processing research, which was well received by the scientific community worldwide. I am also very humbled to receive this award following the footsteps of many scientific giants in this field of science,” said Dr. Boopathy.

IBA-IFIBiop 2022 focused on recent developments in frontier areas of industrial bioprocesses and biotechnology and brought together a multinational body of scientists, engineers and other experts to deliberate on global developments in the fields of food technology and engineering, bioenergy or biofuels, industrial biotechnology, environmental biotechnology, and upstream and downstream bioprocesses.

Dr. Boopathy has published more than 200 research papers and 22 book chapters with his research publications being cited more than 10,000 times worldwide. With more than 30 years of research experience, his research interests are in the areas of bioremediation of hazardous chemicals, biological treatments of housewater, antibiotic resistance genes in the environments and bioethanol production.

Boopathy has reviewed research grants for National Science Foundation, Department of Defense, US Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy and numerous private agencies and foreign governments including South Africa, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, India, Switzerland, Indonesia and Israel.

He has been selected as a Fellow of various societies including International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Society for Industrial Microbiology and Biotechnology and the International Forum on Bioprocessing.