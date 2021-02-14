Nicholls Ceramics Professor’s Art Selected for National Exhibition

Nicholls State University Associate Professor of Art Jeff Brown will exhibit his work “Tower Vase” in the 55th National Drawing & Small Sculpture Show.

The event is being held from Feb. 19 to May 7 at the Joseph A. Cain Memorial Gallery of Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“It is always an honor to be included in such exhibitions. It helps to get my work out there in the public and among my peers,” Brown said. “I think our work being exhibited is always a pat on the back for Nicholls. The students get a kick out of seeing their professor’s artwork out in the world.”

“Tower Vase,” selected from 600 entries, is an oval, wood-fired and reduction cooled ceramic work. Brown created the 17-inch-tall vase in a wood-burning kiln that reaches 2350 degrees. The result makes for dramatic surfaces.

Nicholls ceramics prepares students for further academic studies and becoming a studio artist. The program allows students to gain experience in hand-building, throwing, kiln building, firing and formulation. The studio contains a diverse set of kilns, including electric, gas, sodium vapor, raku and wood.

For more information, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/art.