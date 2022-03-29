Nicholls Choirs Hosts Free Celebration of Women Composers

Louisiana OMV Extends Call Center Hours for Reinstatement Services
March 28, 2022
Thibodaux Regional will offer NCAA-standard facilities in Phase II of Wellness Center
March 28, 2022

Nicholls State University Choir is wrapping up Women’s History Month by celebrating women who create the music we love. The choirs will host Sounding Joy: A Celebration of Women Composers on Wednesday, March 30, at Mary and Al Danos Theater at 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature works from Dale Trumbore, Gwenyth Walker, Alice Parker, Eleanor Daley, Emily Crocker, and Rosephanye Powell.



Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Nicholls State University Department of Music at john.st.marie@nicholls.edu .



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

March 28, 2022

Thibodaux Regional will offer NCAA-standard facilities in Phase II of Wellness Center

Read more