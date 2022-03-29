Nicholls Choirs Hosts Free Celebration of Women Composers

Nicholls State University Choir is wrapping up Women’s History Month by celebrating women who create the music we love. The choirs will host Sounding Joy: A Celebration of Women Composers on Wednesday, March 30, at Mary and Al Danos Theater at 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature works from Dale Trumbore, Gwenyth Walker, Alice Parker, Eleanor Daley, Emily Crocker, and Rosephanye Powell.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Nicholls State University Department of Music at john.st.marie@nicholls.edu .