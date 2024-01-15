Nicholls delays opening of University until 9am on Tuesday; Fletcher will close all campuses

Winter Weather: Temperatures will continue to drop; light, freezing rain possibleJanuary 15, 2024
Houma’s first Weenie Spaghetti Festival draws crowd of over 3,000 local and visiting food loversJanuary 15, 2024
From Nicholls State University:
With the overnight threat of a mix of wintry precipitation, university officials have decided to delay the opening of the university to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. State officials have road salt ready to distribute in our area as early as 3 a.m. on bridges in an effort to keep roads open.
If you do not feel safe traveling or if roads become impassable, contact your supervisor to discuss remote options. As always, remain weather aware and obey law enforcement officials regarding road closures.
From Fletcher Technical Community College:
Due to anticipated inclement weather and potential hazardous driving conditions, on Tuesday, January 16th, Fletcher’s campuses will be closed and the college will transition to remote operations.