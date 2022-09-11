Nicholls Fall 2022 Retention Rate Increased by Over Seven Percent

Nicholls State University enrolled 5,899 students, according to the 14th-day class statistics. The university continues to excel in retaining its students with an over seven percent increase in freshmen retention.

Despite enduring Hurricane Ida just two weeks after the start of the fall 2021 semester, Nicholls retained 76.5 percent of its entering freshmen, the highest retention rate in university history and over two percentage points above the previous record.

“The students of the region we serve have been through so much in the last year with the ongoing challenges of COVID and Hurricane Ida, and against those odds, we have the highest retention rate in Nicholls history,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Sue Westbrook said. “This speaks to the tenacity and hard work of not only our students, but also our professional academic advisors, student affairs staff and our faculty who have supported our students during this difficult time.”

Nicholls awarded nine additional Valedictorian Scholarships as compared to the fall of 2021, nodding to the student quality Nicholls serves.

The Department of History and Geography saw an almost 17 percent increase in enrollment. Due to the new online Master of Science in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Leadership program, enrollment increased by about 47 percent for Graduate Studies in Science and Technology. To learn more about this program, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/ allied-health-sciences/master- of-science-in-clinical- nutrition-and-dietetics- leadership/ .

Of Nicholls’ first-time freshmen, 47 percent are first generation students. Nicholls celebrated its inaugural First-Generation Experience this fall. With plans to expand the program, Nicholls’ First-Generation Experience is designed to provide students with the tools needed to succeed in college.

The conference-style event hosted informational sessions students could choose from to attend. Workshop topics included studying, preparing and navigating college courses, time management skills, financial aid information, and getting involved on campus.

Nursing continues to be the top degree program with 888 graduate and undergraduate students enrolled. Other top degree programs are:

Business administration and computer information systems

Applied Health Sciences

English, modern languages and cultural studies

Biological sciences

Psychology, counseling and family studies

Teacher education

To apply for semesters through fall 2023, visit www.nicholls.edu/admissions/ apply/ .