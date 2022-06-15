Nicholls greek life donates to families of students who died in 2021

The Nicholls State University Office of Greek Life raised over $13,000 during Greek Week to donate to the families of the eight students who died in 2021.

Greek Week is a week-long competition that pits fraternities and sororities against each other for fun competitions, service and philanthropy. During the week’s final and most popular event, the skit show Songfest, the Office of Greek Life announced the total amount raised and where the dollars will go. Chelsea Jackson, coordinator of Greek Life at Nicholls, said “When the committee decided on the Greek Week Philanthropy, The Student Memorial Fund, they wanted to support something close to home for all students at Nicholls and the community.”

“The last two years, especially 2021, were difficult for so many on and off-campus, and we were excited to host our first Greek Week since Spring 2019,” Jackson said. “Greek Week was filled with many events that offered a chance for the chapters to participate in friendly competitions and have fun together as a community!”

Eight Nicholls students passed away in 2021. Their names are:

Eric Thibodaux

Carolyn Johnson

Kathy Randolph

Michaila Bowling

Hali Coss

Lily Dufrene

Lindy Simmons

Kennedi Foret