Nicholls Hosts 5th Annual Colonel 5K Race

Nicholls State University will host its 5th Annual Colonel 5K race on Saturday, April 30, on the Nicholls campus.

The course was designed by Nicholls Track and Field and Cross Country and takes participants on a tour of the Nicholls campus and recreation path, while running fast intervals. The Colonel 5K course and event was created for all levels of runners and walkers to reach a new personal best.

Prize packages will be awarded to the top male and female contestants and top male and female master finishers. Judges will recognize both male and female age group winners as well.

Early registration with a shirt is through April 15, and will be $25. Same day registration can be completed on race day and will be $30, but shirts are not guaranteed. Same day registration will begin at 6 a.m., and end 15 minutes prior to start time. A virtual 5K option is also available for $25.

The 5K race will kick off at 7 a.m., followed by a Kids Run at 8:15 a.m., and the Colonel 5K awards will be announced at 8:30 a.m. Following the race, participants will enjoy a day of food and fun.

For more information visit https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Thibodaux/Colonel5k.