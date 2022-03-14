Nicholls Hosts Emergency Nursing Seminar

Nicholls State University School of Nursing will host an Emergency Nursing seminar on Thursday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in Betsy Cheramie Ayo Hall (906 East 1st Street). The seminar is open to registered nurses, retired nurses, and student nurses, and will discuss methods medical professionals should use during emergency situations. The purpose of the seminar is to prepare medical professionals for disaster, mass casualty, incidents, and other emergency situations. It will also provide attendees a networking opportunity, followed by presentation time, and credit hours.

The seminar will host networking opportunities, and presentation time, featuring guest speaker Michael Verges, a registered nurse with 26 years of experience at a level one trauma center in New Orleans, and a lead member of the ED emergency response team.

“In emergency situations the methods of triage can vary depending on the urgent needs of the patient and the event. Although standard hospital triage processes are in place, triaging in the occurrence of disaster and mass casualty incidents (MCI) requires more than the typical methods when casualties and the level of suffering exceeds the capacity of the emergency department and community to respond. When hospital capacity and the means to act are stressed, a systematic plan must be in place with an “all hands-on deck” approach among nurses and hospital staff. This activity will inform the nurse of best practices encompassing disaster, MCI, and the varied circumstances of emergency nursing.” reads a statement from coordinators.

Upon completion of the seminar, all participants will be able to discuss various types of Mass Casualty Incidents (MCI), explain how the hospital can prepare for MCI surge of patients by creating MCI management plans, identify most common types of wounding mechanism and injury patterns, recognize emergency nursing tiered triage protocols in triaging casualties, and identify challenges for nurses in disaster management.

For more information or to register visit https://allevents.in/thibodaux/emergency-nursing/10000164876093835.