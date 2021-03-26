Nicholls identifies man in standoff on campus

Nicholls State University has identified the subject of today’s standoff on campus as Luke Brown.

After responding to a distressed vehicle that was stalled between Married Housing and the Max Charter School, Officer Christopher Tate with University Police determined Brown had outstanding arrest warrants, the university said.

When he realized he was about to be arrested, the subject (now identified as Brown) barricaded himself in the vehicle, Jerad David, Nicholls Director of Communications, told KNSU this afternoon. David said the subject had a knife with him in the vehicle, and the university said he threatened to harm himself.

David said officers used a flashbang to distract the subject and extract him from the vehicle.

There were no injuries in apprehension, David said.

Brown was transported to a medical facility for evaluation.

From Nicholls State University:

Buildings in the vicinity were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Thibodaux Police Department was called to assist in the negotiating and ultimately, their Immediate Response Team was able to resolve the situation peacefully using a distraction device. Brown was apprehended and transported to a medical facility for evaluation.