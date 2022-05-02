Nicholls Magnet Program Application Deadline is June 10

Applications for Nicholls State University Magnet Program 2022-2023 school year is June 10.

Magnet classes consist of one 4th grade class and one 5th grade class each with up to 25 students approved to attend. The program offers standard education courses with a college and career focus. It offers an accelerated education program with enrichment opportunities along with STEM activities. It offers novel studies, creative writing, option to participate in gifted programs such as talented art, talented music, and/or talented drama. The program includes extracurricular activities such as clubs during enrichment time, science and social studies fairs, academic contests, competitions, service learning projects, academic field trips, and other educational experiences enhanced by the collaboration with personnel of NSU and Lafourche Parish School District (LPSD) Supervisory Staff.

There are admission requirements. Students must be current residents of Thibodaux attendance zones and students must have a minimum of a final 3.0 overall GPA or higher which must be proven by a final report card from the year prior to application. Other admission considerations include students’ standardized test scores, discipline records from other schools attended, principal’s recommendation, prior enrollment of one completed year within LPSD, including BCA and VAL, and applications are not accepted mid-year due to acceleration.

The application deadline for the 2022-2023 school year is June 10. There are 25 available seats in the fourth-grade class and seven available seats in the fifth-grade class for the 2022-2023 school year. For additional information or questions, contact Ms. Gina Johnson at 985-446-8471 or gjohnson@mylpso.com. Click here for frequently asked questions and Click here to submit an application.