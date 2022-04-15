Nicholls NAACP seeking volunteers for fundraising brunch

Nicholls State University NAACP Chapter is seeking volunteers for its Connecting to Africa Fundraising Brunch on Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m., at the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute.

The organization is currently searching for 10 culinary students, six untrained non-culinary students, students as service staff and students as dishwashers. Organizations and volunteers will receive service hours.

Volunteers will meet at the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute, located at 175 Bowie Road.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up by contacting Nicholls NAACP Chapter at naacpnicholls@gmail.com