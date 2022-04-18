Nicholls NAACP to host first annual fundraising brunch

Nicholls State University NAACP Chapter is excited to announce its 1st annual Connecting to Africa Brunch on Saturday, April 30, at the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute, at 11 a.m.

The first annual brunch will kick off with a visual presentation and hors d’oeuvres at 11 a.m., followed by brunch at 12 p.m. A presentation will be given by students and chefs from the Ivory Coast. The brunch is being held as a fundraiser effort, with all proceeds benefiting the Nicholls NAACP Organization and the Connecting to Africa Internship Program.

The dress code for the event is business casual attire.

Tickets for the event can be reserved by contact Bonnie Templetion at 985-493-200 or email Bonnie.templeton@nicholls.edu . Tickets will be available for purchase at the door with cash or checks made payable to “Student Culinary Association”.