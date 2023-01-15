Nicholls Named 2,701 Students to Honors Lists for Summer & Fall 2022

Nicholls named 2,701 students to honors lists for the summer and fall 2022 semesters.

Undergraduate students enrolled full-time at Nicholls State University during the summer and fall 2022 semesters who maintained a scholastic grade point average of 3.5 or higher have been named to the president’s list to recognize their academic achievements.

Full-time undergraduate students who maintained a scholastic grade point average between 3.2 and 3.499 have been named to the dean’s list, and those who maintained a scholastic grade point average between 3.0 and 3.199 have been named to the honor roll to recognize their academic achievements.

The president’s, dean’s and honor roll lists can be found at the links below.

ALL HONORS LISTS FOR SUMMER 2022