Nicholls partners with LDWF to research the use of invasive carp as fertilizer

Bayousphere Research Lab partnered with The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in a recent project investigating the use of invasive carp as a fertilizer for native plants. Bayousphere is a research lab at Nicholls State University where Dr. Allyse Ferrara and Dr. Quenton Fontenot, along with their students, investigate and monitor ecological and restoration issues relevant to coastal Louisiana.

Carp was purchased from a dealer in Simmesport and buried in the experimental trenches within four hours. Graduate student Miles Kanipe will be monitoring the nutrients of the soil and plants as well as growth performance of native Switch Grass and Gamagrass. Next week the project will include planting propagules.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/BayousphereLab/.