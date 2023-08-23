Nicholls PETSM Receives $12K from Morgan City Open Fishing Rodeo

THIBODAUX, La. – The Morgan City Open Fishing Rodeo and Golf Scramble has donated $9,500 to Nicholls State University Department of Petroleum Engineering Technology and Safety Management and $2,500 to support Nicholls Veterans Services . This is MCOFR’s eleventh year donating to the university’s PETSM program and the third year donating to Nicholls Veterans.

The fishing rodeo has donated more than $94,000 to the PETSM program at Nicholls since 2013. The donations have been used to renovate and expand classrooms, improve technology and build the state-of-the-art well control simulation lab. The portion donated to Nicholls Veterans will help supplement vets whose monetary benefits for education have ended, with a panel to select the candidates based on criteria like GPA.

“This donation helps facilitate student development and engagement with industry partners. The effort that goes into this event is a lot of work, starting all the way back in January,” said Nicholls Executive Director of Petroleum Engineering Technology and Safety Management Michael Gautreaux. “We are grateful to Morgan City Open Fishing Rodeo for 11 years of dedication and investment into enhancing our students’ experiences in the classroom and laboratories.”

“This donation is largely a result of sponsorships and business donations more than anything. We’d love to increase the participation, reaching beyond St. Mary Parish, not only from sponsorships, but just participants – golfers, fishers and businesses,” said Samuel Cannata, operations manager at Tanks-A-Lot . “We dedicate these funds to Nicholls for serving our community in providing an education and a higher quality of life for people, contributing to the continued growth of the university.”

MCOFR is a nonprofit corporation founded in 2013 for the purpose of promoting community spirit in the local oil and gas industry while benefiting notable organizations for future growth within the community. The corporation seeks to provide a family-oriented environment where the community can gather and enjoy the camaraderie and sport of fishing and golf, making the event best representative of the Morgan City area.

The 2023 Morgan City Open Fishing Rodeo and Golf Scramble was held in June, with proceeds from the events donated to Nicholls PETSM, South Louisiana Community College and other charitable causes to enrich the tri-parish area and encourage the pursuit of higher education. MCOFR has donated over $174,000 to its tri-parish area and seeks to contribute more.

For more information on MCOFR, visit www.mcofr.com or follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mc. ofr.5 .

Nicholls’ unique PETSM program caters to non-traditional working students in the energy industry, particularly for Gulf of Mexico operations and beyond, offering flexible courses that accommodate rotational work schedules including 7-days-on, 7-days-off or 14-days-on, 14-days-off. For more information on the Department of Petroleum Engineering Technology and Safety Management, visit www.nicholls.edu/petsm .

