Nicholls Receives $10K Entergy Donation to Continue Tour Tuesday Partnership

Thanks to a contribution from Entergy Louisiana, Nicholls is able to continue its Tour Tuesday initiative, a program that focuses on bringing underrepresented students to campus for tours.

Tour Tuesday gives students a chance to see what a higher education can offer and provide. Nicholls works with area high school guidance counselors to identify first-generation or low-income high school students that meet Nicholls’ admissions standards.

“A community’s quality of life is directly tied to educational and workforce opportunities, which is why it’s so important that we support initiatives like Nicholls’ Tour Tuesday program,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana, and CEO. “Our youth are future leaders, innovators and lawmakers, and this tour is another way we can provide tools and resources that can help them reach aspirations right here, at home, in Louisiana.”

“Entergy Louisiana has been a tremendous partner to Nicholls State University in identifying students in our region who may have thought college wasn’t an option for them,” Renee Hicks, Assistant Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness, Access and Success at Nicholls State University said. “When we get students here and show them all Nicholls has to offer and explain the different financial avenues they can utilize to attain a college degree, their outlook changes to one of hope.”

Charter buses transport students from area high schools to Nicholls campus for a tour and overview of academic programs and student organizations. Any interested students will have an opportunity to meet with an admissions counselor who will help them fill out an application and any financial aid forms.

Almost a thousand Bayou Region students in high school have toured the campus of Nicholls through the Tour Tuesday program since its inception in 2016.

To learn more about Nicholls’ admissions process, visithttps://www.nicholls.edu/admissions/.