Nicholls seeking candidates for Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program

Nicholls State University is seeking candidates to participate in the Universities of Louisiana Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program. Named after business pioneer and philanthropist Reginald F. Lewis, the program will recruit black males and provide educational programs, mentoring opportunities, and co-curricular experiences to improve outcomes.

The goal of the programs is to strengthen the the secondary-to-higher education pipeline to enable more black male students to attend college, increase admission, increase persistence and graduation rates, and improve employment prospects for black males after graduation.

An informational session for the scholars program will be held on Monday, April 4, at the Bollinger Suite located near the Cotillion Ballroom entrance at the back of the Nicholls State University Student Union.

Learn more about the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program at https://www.ulsystem.edu/ rflewis-scholars/ . For more information, please contact Program Facilitator Steven H. Kenney, Jr. at 985-448-4001 or steven.kenney@nicholls.edu.