Nicholls’ Solomon David awarded for ‘Ranger Rick’ contributions

Assistant Professor of Biology at Nicholls State University, Solomon David, was was awarded the 2021 Trudy Farrand and John Strohm Writing Award. As a contributing writer to The National Wildlife Federation’s ‘Ranger Rick’ magazine, David earned the award from editors of ‘Ranger Rick’ in recognition for an outstanding job writing for the magazine.

Locally known as the “Gar Guy”, David was first introduced to gar in an issue of ‘Ranger Rick’. He became fascinated by the fish that has existed since the age of the dinosaurs. This passion for science and gar led to studying freshwater fish in college and graduate school, and eventually to his fascinating career at Nicholls State University and the Gar Lab. To read more about David and his accomplishments click here.