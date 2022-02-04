Nicholls State University Celebrates Black History Month

Nicholls State University celebrates this year’s theme for Black History Month, “Black Health and Wellness” by taking a look at how American healthcare has often underserved the African-American community. The university’s website reads, “As the COVID-19 pandemic has recently shown, a widespread disparity of access to quality healthcare negatively impacts outcomes for blacks and other minorities. Following the national theme for 2022, Nicholls State University’s observation of Black History Month 2022 will take a holistic approach to not only look at health and wellness from a physical standpoint, but also from the mental, emotions, spiritual, and social perspectives.”