Nicholls State University Grateful to Graves for Securing $500,000 to Reimburse for COVID Costs

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Nicholls State University to secure $500,914.47 in federal reimbursement for the costs to convert dorm space into COVID isolation rooms and other mitigation measures. Nicholls State University took this cost-effective approach rather than putting more students at risk or implementing more costly alternatives.

“Louisiana has had the compounding effects of hurricanes, floods and the pandemic that have fatigued local recovery resources. Nicholls, and all our schools, are not strangers to these challenges. It is critical that we prioritize education dollars on actually teaching our students. These federal reimbursements will help ensure that Nicholls can focus resources on their education mission and creating opportunity for Louisiana’s students,” Graves said.

“COVID-19 has upended every aspect of the way we operate as a university. The way we teach, the way we interact and the way we do business,” said Dr. Jay Clune, Nicholls President. “Thanks to the leadership and dedication of Congressman Garret Graves, we are beginning to recover some of the financial loss that we incurred over the last two years and start to focus on what we do best: educating the extraordinary people of South Louisiana.”