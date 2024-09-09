Nicholls State University plans two-day closure

With the impacts of Tropical Storm Francine expected to reach our area as early as Wednesday morning, Nicholls State University will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. All classes scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday and all other campus events are canceled. Campus will reopen on Friday, with Friday classes offered remotely.

University officials will continue to monitor the storm’s progress and notify the campus community should there be any changes to the forecast. Any student residents planning to leave campus to return home are advised to do so with enough time to be off the roads by Wednesday morning.

Campus residents will receive separate communication from the Office of Residential Living regarding details for any students who cannot leave campus.

All Nicholls departments are to refer to the Hurricane Emergency Plan and begin enacting internal Phase III storm preparations. University officials will perform a campus assessment after the storm has passed and advise if a change in the announced reopening is necessary.

Please remain weather-aware and exercise caution when traveling from campus.