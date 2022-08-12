Nicholls State University Pledges to Prepare Future Educators with the Tech Skills to Thrive in Digital Learning Environments

Nicholls State University today announced it has signed the EPPs for Digital Equity and Transformation Pledge, committing to prepare educators with the skills to successfully use technology for learning in face-to-face, hybrid, and online classrooms.

Nicholls State University is proud to be a leader in the field of educational technology. By signing the ISTE pledge for digital equity and transformation, Nicholls is ensuring that future teachers will be well versed in digital skills and tools that can transform learning with technology tools. This pledge follows the honor of Nicholls’ Master of Educational Technology Leadership degree becoming one of only 3 Universities to also provide the ISTE Certified Educator Status. As an ISTE Recognize Program and now a part of this innovative pledge, Nicholls is leading the field in preparing innovative educators for K12 students and beyond. For more information about Educational Technology at Nicholls State University, contact Dr. Cynthia Vavasseur at cynthia.vavasseur@nicholls.edu

The EPPs for Digital Equity and Transformation Pledge is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Education and the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE).

“Knowing how to use technology to support student learning is an essential skill for any teacher to thrive in a post-COVID world,” said Richard Culatta, CEO of ISTE. “I’m thrilled that Nicholls State University is committed to embedding tech skills into their program so all Nicholls State University teacher candidates will be prepared to hit the ground running!”

By signing the pledge, Nicholls State University joins 33 institutions committed to preparing teachers to thrive in digital learning environments; preparing teachers to use technology to pursue ongoing professional learning; preparing teachers to apply frameworks to accelerate transformative digital learning; equipping all faculty to continuously improve expertise in technology for learning; and collaborating with school leaders to identify shared digital teaching competencies.