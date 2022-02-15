Nicholls State University to Host Thibodaux Black History Month Event

Every February, the U.S. honors the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape the nation. Nicholls State University continues to celebrate Black History Month with a string of events held throughout the month of February, paying tribute to the generations of African Americans in American history. For a complete list of events visit their website at https://www.nicholls.edu/black-history-month/.

NSU is also set to host the Thibodaux Black History Month Event on Tuesday, February 22, at 12 p.m. The event will begin with a presentation by Dr. Jinx Broussard, an award-winning and nationally-recognized Black Press scholar. Following the presentation, attendees will participate in a game of Black History Jeopardy at 5 p.m. The classic, fun, and friendly game will be hosted by Sister Achieving Leadership and Unity through Education organization (SALUTE), testing participants on their knowledge of black history.

