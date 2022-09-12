Nicholls Student Firefighter Association and TVFD honored the first responders of 9/11

The Nicholls Student Firefighter Association and Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department joined forces to host a 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb and a One Mile Walk to Remember at John L.Guidry Stadium yesterday, September 11, 2022. “We honored the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve others. We would like to thank Chief Justice John Weimer, Captain Nathan Richard, SFA President Grant Dupaty, Nicholls State University and all the participants,” reads a statement from the The Nicholls Student Firefighter Association.

After opening prayers, the Cub Scouts completed the Presentation of Colors, and an opening ceremony speech by given by Captain Nathan Richard. Following the opening, participants walked one mile, proceeded into John L.Guidry Stadium where they completed three up and down evolutions on both sides of the stadium.

Photos provided by the Nicholls Student Firefighter Association.