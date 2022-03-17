Nicholls student Isabella Faulk takes the Crown as Miss Louisiana Collegiate

Miss Louisiana Collegiate winner and Houma native, Isabella Faulk, is using her pageant title to inspire children, and help the community. Faulk is a graduate of Houma Christian School and student at Nicholls State University. Faulk was crowned the 2022 Miss Louisiana Collegiate USA, a non-profit scholarship pageant for young women pursuing higher education. The mission of the pageant is to recognize and incentivize young women to receive scholarships for higher education, and become positive role models.

As a student, Faulk has participated in a plethora of programs including Houma’s Education Challenge Youth Program, and numerous leadership positions at her school. “I’ve held a bunch of leadership positions, I was SGA president in high school, I was cheerleader captain, I was on the homecoming and prom court, and I was nominated as Teenager of the Year my senior year. I was very involved throughout high school.”

The Miss Louisiana Collegiate pageant winner is looking to use her title to inspire children in the community by partnering with schools and organizations in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. “I want to use this opportunity to give back to the community in every way I can,” said Faulk. “I know how important it is to impact the lives of students when they’re younger, they’re still growing, and they’re still learning. I realized as a little girl I really wanted to participate in pageants but I never felt pretty enough, or my family didn’t have enough money, or it’s just not something anyone around here did.”

Faulk is currently partnering with her alma mater to speak with students participating in the Run2Him program, collaborating with South Bound Youth program, and discussing a rideshare program with Nicholls State University Police. “One thing I want to do is partner with Nicholls and get a program going for students, and having rides available for them. The amount of students we’ve lost in the last six months due to drunk driving has really been heavy on my heart, especially being close to some of them. I really want to see a change in that, so I talked to the chief of police here at Nicholls and we’ve been discussing what we can get going.”

In addition to building a stronger community, the pageant winner aspires to encourage others to reach for the stars. “This has been a long-time dream of mine, and I never thought it would be right in front of me. Every day I wake up, and my crown is displayed in my room and it’s a dream. I feel like I’m still sleeping because I felt like I could never reach this point. You can do anything you put your mind to, no matter how big or small, or how crazy and outlandish it may seem. It doesn’t matter where you come from or who your parents are, you can accomplish your dreams. I want everyone to see that you can do whatever you can put your mind to.”