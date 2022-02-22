Nicholls Suspends the Campus Face Mask Policy

Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, February 23, Nicholls State University is suspending the Campus Face Mask Policy.

“We do not make this decision lightly, but it is in accordance with University of Louisiana System COVID-19 Guidelines and is based on the most recent COVID-19 data,” read a statement from Jered David, Director of Communications at Nicholls.

Last week, the University of Louisiana System revised its guidelines to give universities flexibility in setting their masking policies. The revised guidelines and current data prompted the decision. According to university, the number of positive cases on the Nicholls campus has decreased by over 80 percent since the peak in mid-January, and the 7-day average positivity rate in Lafourche Parish is down by 48 percent.

“A suspension of the Campus Face Mask Policy means you are no longer required to wear a mask indoors, but we are still encouraging everyone to be mindful of people’s personal space to diminish the spread of COVID-19. All masks and respirators provide some level of protection, and are important, especially for individuals with a high risk of infection or with severe health risks. If you feel safer wearing a mask, please continue to do so,” reads a statement from Nicholls State University.