Nicholls switching to remote classes ahead of severe weather

Nicholls State University will switch to remote class delivery at 3 p.m. in anticipation of today’s severe weather.

Based on the current weather forecast, severe weather is expected to impact our region beginning around 5 p.m. We are forecasted to experience very gusty winds through the evening until the weather system moves through.

The university will remain open for normal business hours in all administrative and support areas, with the exception of the Callais Recreation Center and Little Colonels Academy, which will close at 4 p.m.

Individuals should pay attention to local law enforcement advisories on any road closures. When you leave campus today remain alert and aware of your surroundings.