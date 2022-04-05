Nicholls to host Colonel Day 2022

Nicholls State University will host its 2022 Colonel Day on Saturday, April 30, at the Peltier Auditorium on campus.

The annual event is geared towards high school students and their families to learn more about Nicholls State University. The event will feature financial aid presentation, academic open house presentations, student organization information, free lunch, and a campus tour including residential halls. Check-in begins at 10:00 a.m. and open session will kick off at 10:30 a.m.

Registration Colonel Day is open and can be completed online at https://www.nicholls.edu/colonelday/.