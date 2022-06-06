Nicholls to host Esports Summer Camps

Nicholls State University announced it will host Esports Summer Camps for those that are interested in playing video games in a highly organized competitive environment. Two Esports Summer Camps sessions will take place on the Nicholls State University campus on the following dates, July 18-22, and July 25-29, 2022.

In addition, Nicholls offers Colonel Esports to current students as a part of its club sports program. The esports organization is dedicated to competitive gaming and the gaming community. The college team is always looking for players and students that want to learn leadership skills and assist with coaching new teams. Gamers enjoy playing Overwatch, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Valorant, and more.

To register for the Esports Summer Camps, apply online here.