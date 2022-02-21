Nicholls to Host Graduate Degree Information Session

Interested in applying for graduate school? Nicholls State University Department of Graduate Studies invites you to stop by their information table on Monday, February 21, to answer all of your questions.

Nicholls Graduate Studies program provides students with a meaningful and quality graduate experience in a personalized environment. Nicholls offers a wide variety of graduate programs including allied health, finance, culinary arts, graphic design, and computer information systems.

Prospective graduate students must meet the general admission requirements of the graduate school, as well as the specific admission requirements of their respective program. Additional information including general admission, program admission requirements, and details on how to apply can be found on Nicholls website.

In addition to receiving imperative information on Nicholls graduate program, prospective students will enjoy free-giveaways. The information table will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., in the student union.