Nicholls to host Inaugural High School Writing Contest

January 25, 2023
January 25, 2023

Nicholls State University is high school calling creatives minds to participate in the Inaugural High School Writing Contest! The Nicholls State University Department of English, Modern Languages, and Cultural Studies invites submissions of creative and scholarly works related to folklore and the supernatural in any and all genres. Any creative retelling or original study of folklore, Louisiana-based or otherwise, is welcome.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel on English professors, and are due by February 15, 2023. Both a formal and monetary award will be given at a scholarly expeaux at Nicholls. For more information and submissions visit the Department of English, Modern Languages, and Cultural Studies online.

