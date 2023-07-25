10 Colonels named to 2023 Preseason Football squad

The Nicholls State University football team had the second most preseason selections with 10 as the Southland Conference announced Friday its 2023 Preseason All-Southland Team.

Eight of the honorees were first-team recipients — running back Collin Guggenheim , and offensive linemen Evan Roussel and Mark Barthelemy represented the offense while lineman Perry Ganci , linebacker Eli Ennis , and defensive backs Jordan Jackson and Tyler Morton were selections for the defense. Jaylon Spears was also a first-teamer at kick returner.

For second team, linebacker Kylin White landed on the defensive squad while punter Kylan Dupre made the special teams.

Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason all-conference teams and may advance to higher team slots if they are vacated by non-returning players. Open positions are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches.

The preseason poll will be revealed on Monday, July 24, to kick off the 2023 Southland Conference Football Media Day on ESPN+.

PRESEASON SELECTION BIOS

First Team Offense

Collin Guggenheim – Running Back

Finished 10th in the league in rushing yards, totaling 543 yards and four touchdowns… averaged 49.4 yards per game and 5.2 per carry while also adding 12 receptions for 93 yards… best rushing performance was a season-high 119 yards on 13 carries against Jacksonville State… also rushed for two TDs in victory against McNeese… named Southland All-Academic.

Evan Roussel – Offensive Line

Continued to lead the Colonel offensive front, helping Nicholls to the No. 3 rushing offense in league play at 182.8 yards per game… was an All-Southland selection for the third time in as many seasons… unit paved the way for running back Julien Gums , who earned All-SLC First Team for the second time in his career… in the passing game, the offensive line ranked second in the Southland in fewest sacks allowed… named to HERO Sports Sophomore All-American Team.

Mark Barthelemy – Offensive Line

Started at tackle, helping Nicholls to the No. 3 rushing offense in league play at 182.8 yards per game… unit paved the way for running back Julien Gums , who earned All-SLC First Team for the second time in his career… in the passing game, the offensive line ranked second in the Southland in fewest sacks allowed.

First Team Defense

Perry Ganci – Defensive Line

Ranked second in Southland play with 7.5 tackles for loss and was tied for third with 3.5 sacks… in the River Bell Classic, the New Orleans native had 3.5 TFLs with two sacks and a forced fumble… finished third on the defense with 64 tackles and had a career-high 14 against Lamar… named All-SLC for the second straight season.

Eli Ennis – Linebacker

A Jerry Rice Award Finalist, Ennis was a two-time Southland Defensive Player of the Week in his rookie campaign… finished with 45 tackles and was fourth overall in the SLC in tackles for loss with 10, despite playing in only nine games… led the league in conference games with 9.0 TFLs, helped by two games where he had 2.0… named player of the week for the first time following the Colonels’ win over McNeese where he had 11 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble… after recording the game-winning safety against Texas A&M-Commerce, garnered his second league honor and was named FedEx Ground FCS National Freshman of the Week… named Southland Freshman of the Year and landed on two FCS Freshman All-American teams.

Jordan Jackson – Defensive Back

Primary starter in the secondary at cornerback… named All-Southland Second Team… ranked fifth in SLC play with five pass breakups and tied for eighth overall with eight passes defended… broke up three passes at Northwestern State… totaled 36 tackles with 3.0 for loss… closed out the season with a high of eight tackles in the River Bell Classic.

Tyler Morton – Defensive Back

Started all 11 games at safety, ranking second on the team with 71 tackles (38 solo)… recorded 4.0 tackles for loss including one sack… his sack came in the opener at South Alabama… led the team with two interceptions… picked off a pass at SEMO and other interception was at home against McNeese, returning it 36 yards… tallied a career-high 10 tackles at Lamar… had five other games with 7 or more tackles.

Jaylon Spears – Kick Returner

Played in all 11 games as a backup running back and was the primary kick returner… led the Southland with 636 kick returns yards and ranked fourth with a 23.6-yard average… had four returns of 40 yards or longer, including a long of 48 against Southeastern… rushed the ball 11 times for 43 yards… recorded three receptions for nine yards.

Second Team Offense

Kylan Dupre – Punter

Started as the punter as a true freshman… averaged 40.2 yards on 53 punts, recording a long of 58 yards… finished with 10 punts inside the 20 and seven 50-plus yarders… registered nine punts with a 46.0 yard average in his Colonel debut at South Alabama… totaled 13 touchbacks on kickoff duty.

Second Team Defense

Kylin White – Linebacker

Started at linebacker and led the team with 79 tackles (29 solo) in 10 games… finished with 3.0 tackles for loss and a forced fumble… had double figures in tackles in four games, highlighted by a career-high 11 in the win over McNeese… his forced fumble came against UIW.

First Team All-Conference Offense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown QB Zachary Clement* Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Broussard, La. RB Collin Guggenheim Nicholls Jr. Kenner, La. RB Khalan Griffin Lamar Jr. Tyler, Texas TE/HB Travon Jones* Northwestern State So. Miami, Fla. WR Zach Patterson* Northwestern State Sr. Corinth, Miss. WR Karl Reynolds HCU Sr. Humble, Texas WR Brandon Porter UIW Gr. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. OL John Allen* Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Jackson, Miss. OL Evan Roussel * Nicholls Jr. Lutcher, La. OL Jhy Orgeron* Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Galliano, La. OL Jalen Bell Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Amory, Miss. OL Stanley Mark^ UIW Gr. Seguin, Texas OL Mark Barthelemy ^ Nicholls Sr. Opelousas, La. PK Garrison Smith* McNeese So. Norwalk, Ohio P Austin Dunlap* Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Slidell, La.

First Team All-Conference Defense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown DL Steven Parker* UIW Jr. Dallas, Texas DL Perry Ganci * Nicholls Sr. New Orleans, La. DL Jalyx Hunt* HCU Jr. DeBary, Fla. DL Arlen Willaims* Southeastern Louisiana R-Sr. Boothville, La. LB Rodney Dansby* HCU Jr. Houston, Texas LB Donte’ Daniels* Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Slidell, La. LB Eli Ennis * Nicholls So. Ohatchee, Ala. DB Jordan Jackson * Nicholls Sr. Prairieville, La. DB Devion Hargrove HCU Jr. Houston, Texas DB Kevin Davis Northwestern State Jr. Freeport, Texas DB Brandon Richard UIW Gr. San Antonio, Texas DB Tyler Morton Nicholls Jr. St. Rose, La. KR Jaylon Spears Nicholls R-So. New Orleans, La. PR Darius Lewis Southeastern Louisiana R-Jr. New Orleans, La.

Second Team All-Conference Offense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown QB Eli Sawyer Southeastern Louisiana R-So. Vestavia Hills, Ala. RB Rodeo Graham, Jr. Southeastern Louisiana So. Baton Rouge, La. RB Scooter Adams Northwestern State R-Sr. Hallettsville, Texas TE/HB Ivan Drobocky* Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Bowling Green, Ky. WR Ke’Nard King Northwestern State Jr. Houston, Texas WR Sevonne Rhea Lamar So. Houston, Texas WR CJ Hardy UIW Gr. Cypress, Texas OL Brockhim Wicks Southeastern Louisiana R-Jr. Plaquemine, La. OL Cole Leclair McNeese So. Middleburg, Fla. OL Christian Hood HCU Sr. Marshall, Texas OL D’Andre Richard Northwestern State Jr. Baton Rouge, La. OL Dylan Dauzart McNeese Jr. Alexandria, La. PK Riley Callaghan* Southeastern Louisiana So. Ashburn, Va. P Kylan Dupre Nicholls So. Geismar, La.

Second Team All-Conference Defense