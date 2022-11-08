Acadia Music Fest teams up with Nicholls State University Department of Mass Communication, College of Business

A multi-disciplinary group of Nicholls State University students got to watch their vision come to life last weekend through a Mass Communication service learning project with Acadia Music Fest.

The students, all Mass Communication and Business majors, created an integrated marketing campaign as part of their work in the course MACO 380: Advertising Copy and Layout. The goal of the campaign was to increase the number of college students attending the festival, which was held on Oct. 29.

The campaign team, led by mass communication senior and Account Director Meagan Rousse, helped AMF organizers rethink their social media and online advertising strategies. The team also created a new “College Row” area where college students could gather and listen to a DJ at the festival, and designed buttons and stickers that students put on their phones, computers and bookbags, increasing top-of-mind awareness leading up to the event.

AMF Organizer Thomas Meyer was so impressed with the students and their ideas that he gave them a $10,000 budget and hired several students as paid interns to implement the campaign. The festival featured local bands as well as headliner Ludacris, providing the students with unrivaled real-world experience.

The Mass Communication department offers this Advertising Copy and Layout course every fall semester. In the course, students act as an integrated marketing agency on a campaign for a local non-profit client. The course is offered to both mass communication and business students as part of an interdepartmental minor program, showcasing the university’s commitment to both service learning projects and collaborative learning across campus.

The AMF project spanned two semesters from conception to implementation. In addition to Rousse, the following students worked on the campaign:

Jacob Frey, Marketing Manager

Troy Dupont, Brand Strategist

Carlie Guidry, Creative Director

Alaina Maiorana, Art Director

Hillary Fisher, Content Producer

Kade Adams, Copywriter

Christian Downing, Digital Strategist

This semester’s class is working with the Bayou Country Children’s Museum.