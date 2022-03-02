Advanced Giving Begins for 2022 Give-N-Day

Advanced giving begins today for the Nicholls Foundation’s fifth annual Give-N-Day, a 24-hour fundraising event where donors can select specific campus organizations to give money. Advanced Giving Begins for 2022 Give-N-DayThe 2022 Give-N-Day will take place on Tuesday, March 15.

This year’s event will look to build off the record-breaking 2021 event which raised $183,830 from 1,199 donors to 89 campus organizations. The total money raised nearly doubled the previous record set in 2019. Additionally, the event set records for most donors, most gifts made, most organizations, highest average gift, most donors from states outside of Louisiana and the highest percentage of fees covered by donors.

“It is exciting to see Give-N-Day get larger and larger each year as more people in the Nicholls Community are realizing how much of an impact the event has for campus organizations,” said Jeremy Becker, executive director of the Nicholls Foundation. “It is also gratifying that so many donors will reach out from across the country knowing that their donation will support the exact area they are donating to and will be used to benefit their favorite areas of campus.”

During the event, donors can give directly to student organizations, academic departments, athletics or to the Nicholls Foundation through the event’s website. Gifts can be as little as $10 or as much as you want, and can be to one organization or spread across as many as possible. Every cent goes directly to the donor’s organization of choice.

Additionally, organizations can win more money through various challenges that take place throughout the day.

Give-N-Day was first organized in 2018 as a way for student organizations, academic programs and athletics to raise money in a way they couldn’t before. For the first time, every organization that registered received at least one gift.

United Community Bank is the headline sponsor for the fourth year. Other sponsors include the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, LaPorte CPAs and Business Advisors, Major Equipment and Remediation Services, Terrebonne Ford-Lincoln, Cenac Marine Services, Main Ironworks, Dr. and Mrs. Clune, Riviere Abel PLC and Walters and Associates.

For more information or to sign up, call Becker at 448-4006, email him at jeremy.becker@nicholls.edu or visit www.GiveNDay.org.