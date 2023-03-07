Alexander named Southland Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year

Nicholls State University forward Lexi Alexander has been named Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year, as the league office announced Friday its all-conference teams and specialty awards.

A native of Round Rock, Texas, Alexander is the third Colonel in program history to earn the Southland’s rookie award, joining KK Babin (2011) and Heidi Broussard (1999).

In her first season, Alexander ranked fourth in the Southland in scoring at 13.8 points per game and was third in rebounding (8.4) and fifth in blocks (1.1). She tied for second in the league with eight double-doubles, with six coming in conference play.

Alexander led the Colonels in scoring and rebounds in her rookie campaign, netting six 20-point games for the season. One of the performances came in the overtime win at third-place Lamar where she totaled 23 points on 9 of 11 from the field while adding nine rebounds and a season-high seven assists.

For the season, Alexander shot .436 from the field and averaged 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals. She also led the Colonels with 84 made free throws, shooting at 64.1 percent at the stripe.