Alpha Psi Lambda National, Inc. Announces Nicholls State University Expansion

Alpha Psi Lambda National, Inc. announced its newest entity, the Nicholls State University Affiliate Chapter, founded in Thibodaux, on April 16, 2021.

The Affiliate Chapter is the first Latino Greek Letter Organization on campus and the first undergraduate entity of Alpha Psi Lambda National, Inc. in the state of Louisiana. The Affiliate Chapter’s founding line “R.E.I.G.N. 5” is made up of the following students: Denise Rivera Alcantar, Edwin Gonzalez, John Paul Perez, Maria T. Espejo Serrano, and Tyler Legnon. (pictured above)

This milestone event was made possible by the Expansion Committee, chaired by Franky Garcia, including Georgia Alcazar, Monica Sanchez-Torres, and Zachary Palomo. The committee represents alumni experience from the following chapters: Zeta – University of Illinois at Chicago, Chi – Lewis University, and Alpha Iota – Western Illinois University.

Alpha Psi Lambda National, Inc. was founded in 1985 at the Ohio State University as a Latino-interest fraternity by 13 Noble men and women. The mission of Alpha Psi Lambda is to promote continued personal and collective growth of our membership, success and unity through education, leadership, cultural awareness and community service. The Fraternity has 37 collegiate Chapters and eight Affiliate Chapters.