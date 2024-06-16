Alvarez Garners ABCA/Rawlings Second Team All-America

Nicholls State University baseball’sadded another all-American honor on Friday as the senior first baseman was named ABCA/Rawlings All-America Second Team.

Alvarez was recently named to Perfect Game All-America Third Team. The Orlando, Florida native has had one of the most decorated seasons in school history after garnering Southland Conference Player of the Year, All-Southland First Team, Southland All-Defensive, Southland All-Tournament, and he was an All-Tournament selection at the Corvallis Regional.

Alvarez wrapped up the season with a .405 batting average which included 92 hits with 21 doubles and 13 home runs. He racked up 29 multi-hit games including a career-high four hits against Tulane, had a 21-game hitting streak, and hit safely in all but seven games this season.

In addition to leading the Southland in batting average, hits, runs scored and on-base percentage, Alvarez’s batting average ranked in the Top 10 of the NCAA while his on-base percentage and runs scored were 14th best in the nation.

In just three seasons with the Colonels, Alvarez finished second all-time with 29 career home runs, capped on a three-run go-ahead homer in the ninth inning against UC Irvine in the NCAA Regional. He also set the single-season RBI record after already breaking the school records for runs scored (76) and total bases (154).

First recognized in 1949, the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-America teams are selected by the ABCA All-America & Coach of the Year committee, which is chaired by Tommy Raffo. The committee also includes Mitch Canham (Oregon State University), Dean Ehehalt (Monmouth University), Brian Green (Wichita State University), Jeff Mercer (Indiana University), Brian O’Connor (University of Virginia), Jim Penders (University of Connecticut), and Butch Thompson (Auburn University).

The finalists for the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I Gold Glove team will be announced via Twitter by Rawlings Sporting Goods (@RawlingsSports) on Tuesday, June 18. The Gold Glove winners in all divisions will be announced on Wednesday, June 19.