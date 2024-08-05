Annual Home Meet Highlights Nicholls XC Schedule

Nicholls State University cross country head coach Stefanie Slekis recently announced the schedule for the fall campaign.

The Red & Gray will begin the season at the UNO XC Opener in New Orleans on Aug. 30. After that the Colonels will compete in the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge on Sept. 13.

The schedule is highlighted by the sixth annual Nicholls XC Invitational presented by Walk-On’s that will be held at Nicholls Farm on Sept. 28. (Click here for info)

The Colonels will cross state lines for the only time to compete in the Arturo Barrios Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. The Red & Gray run in the Southland Conference Championship in New Orleans on Nov. 1 before finishing the season at the NCAA South Central Region Championship on Nov. 15.

Slekis has high expectations for the upcoming season.

“I am excited to see our team gain momentum through our schedule and think it will serve us well as we prepare for our best championship season yet,” Slekis said. “With the rosters we have coming in we are anticipating setting some high goals at team training camp in August. ”

Slekis spoke about being able to have familiarity with the courses on the schedule.

“We have a great schedule this season getting to preview both the Southland Conference championship course, UNO XC Opener, and NCAA South Central Region Championship course, Arturo Barrios Invitational,” Slekis said. “With several newcomers who will make an impact on our Top 5/Top 7 it is great that we will have the opportunity to compete at both of those courses before the championship season.”

Slekis talked about the plans for the annual home event.

“Our home meet will feature six University teams as of now and it is an exciting year for our home event adding Walk-On’s as a presenting sponsor,” Slekis stated. “Additionally, we are adding a free kids run hosted by Nicholls Women’s Basketball to our great morning of races that also includes our Community 5k and High school varsity and junior varsity races.”