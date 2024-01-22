Awards Presented at Nicholls Spring 2024 University Convocation

Nicholls State University presented eight awards to its faculty during its spring 2024 convocation on Jan. 17. The event featured opening remarks by Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Sue Westbrook and President Jay Clune, PhD, regarding the state of the university.

Debi Benoit, director of research and sponsored programs, awarded the top 10 grantsmanship awards for securing the greatest amount of external funding for the University in 2023, totaling $1.6 million in grants, 20 students’ participation and about $435,000 in indirect costs earned for the university.

During his remarks, Dr. Clune informed faculty and staff that there is a great deal of positive news to celebrate.

“We are once again the top ranked public regional university in Louisiana thanks to you,” said Dr. Clune. “We also announced our first named college, The Al Danos College of Business Administration, made possible by a $3M donation from the Danos Family. Our enrollment numbers have stabilized after two difficult years, and that is due to the work of every person on this campus.”

Three endowed professorships were awarded to:

Mr. Eugene Gouaux, assistant professor of business law, Candies Family Endowed Professorship

Dr. Martin Meder, assistant professor of economics, Agnes Candies Endowed Professorship

Dr. Joshua Cogswell, assistant professor of management, Wayne Patten #2 Endowed Professorship

Through the continued generosity of Regions Bank , the Office of Academic Affairs can support the Academic Affairs Awards for Teaching Excellence. Recipients receive a one-time stipend of $500. Deans and department heads were asked to nominate faculty from their areas who have met the following criteria: five years of consecutive teaching and service, five consecutive years of outstanding student evaluations and five years of outstanding administrative evaluations. The awardees for the Academic Affairs Award for Teaching Excellence are:

Dr. Michael Chiasson, professor of accounting, College of Business Administration

Ms. Bridget Coddou, instructor of psychology, College of Education and Behavioral Sciences

Ms. Tammy Rink, instructor for Chef John Folse Culinary Institute, College of Liberal Arts

Mr. Tommie Landry, assistant professor of nursing, College of Nursing

Dr. Sherry Foret, assistant professor and director of dietetic graduate studies, College of Sciences and Technology