“Black Resistance”: Celebrating Black History Month at Nicholls

The Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is home to the Black History Month Committee, under the guidance of Dr. Melinda Jefferson, Chair.

Black History Month 2023 will start a series of events to honor not only African American history across our nation, but the important African American history on our campus and within the local area. Lectures, panel discussions, musicals, plays, themed meals, open mic nights, and other activities are all part of the festivities. The planned events promote unity, diversity, and equality on campus and within the local community.

The 2023 national Black History Month theme is “Black Resistance.” African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression, exploitation, institutional discrimination, and brutality since their arrival in this country. By resisting Black people have achieved triumphs, successes, and progress as seen in the end of chattel slavery, dismantling of Jim and Jane Crow segregation in the South, increased political representation at all levels of government, desegregation of educational institutions, the passage of Civil Rights Act of 1964, the opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History in DC and increased and diverse representation of Black experiences in media. Black resistance strategies have served as a model for every other social movement in the country, thus, the legacy and importance of these actions cannot be understated.

This year’s event include:

ALL MONTH

Ellender Memorial Library: Librarians within Ellender Memorial Library curate a display each year on the first floor of the library during the month of February. Display on first floor of library will incorporate all of Rodney Woods’ work over the past 4 years showcasing his talent and portrayal of what black history month means to him.

Black History Month Graduate Spotlights: The Office of Graduate Studies will feature outstanding graduates and current students within graduate program during February. Visit their Facebook page to see the students.

Colonel E-Sports: Games with black protagonists and black creators will be the central focus.

University Bookstore: During Black History Month, stop by the Nicholls State University Bookstore to browse a selected reading list honoring, uplifting, and empowering Black authors.

Office of Career Services is partnering with JCPenney for the Colonels Suit-up with JCPenney virtual event. Through a partnership with JCPenney, Nicholls State University students, staff, faculty, and alumni are invited to save on your in-person and online purchases of professional attire and accessories. Visit https://www.nicholls.edu/career/suit-up/ for a discount code.

Daily events:

FEBRUARY 7

Chef Kearstin Foster demo of African Street Food

Tuba recital on the works by black composers

FEBRUARY 8

African American Themed Cuisine Shrimp and Grits by Loretta Nash

A Fight for Racial Justice (panel discussion)

RELATE to Resistance (Open Mic with Guest Speaker, Myron Wright)

Black Men’s Success Expo. (Banquet)

FEBRUARY 9

Common Grounds

Celebration of Black Voices (virtual reading)

Movie Night: The Banker

FEBRUARY 10

Reception for Rodney Wood’s Library Display

The Wax Museum: Black Resistance

FEBRUARY 13

Breaking Barriers: A Trio of Firsts

The NAACP 2nd General Meeting

FEBRUARY 14

Black History Jeopardy

Book Talk: Hood Feminism

FEBRUARY 15

SPA’s Colonel Gras Concert

Sociology Club: The Importance of Black History: The Process of Learning and Unlearning Panel

African American Themed Cuisine Peach Cobbler Pound Cake w/ Vanilla Ice Cream by Kedriana Nicholas

UCC 5th Year Black Mental Health: The Black Resistance

Rhythm of Resistance

FEBRUARY 17

“Diverse American Voices” Performed by The Nicholls Symphonic Band and Nicholls Wind Ensemble

FEBRUARY 23

Common Grounds

FEBRUARY 24

River Road African American Museum Tour in Donaldsonville

FEBRUARY 28

The Black Experience

