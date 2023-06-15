Bourgeois Family Donated $10K to Create Endowed Scholarship to Benefit Nicholls Upperclassman

Nicholls State University Alumni Federation received $10,000 to create the Michael C. & Christine P. Bourgeois Endowed Upperclassman Legacy Alumni Scholarship. The scholarship is open for applications every year until March 31.

“We are grateful to be able to partner with the Alumni Federation and the University by adding this endowment to their suite of sponsored scholarships,” says Michael C. Bourgeois (BA ‘72).

Applicants must be a high school graduate of a Lafourche or Terrebonne Parish High School or have a GED equivalency certificate and be a full-time enrolled junior, senior or Nicholls alumni graduate student in good academic standing. Applicants must submit an active Lafourche Parish Ward 6 Voter Registration Card and a 250-word typed essay detailing why he or she should receive the scholarship along with two academic or professional references.

The awarded scholarship will be in the amount of $250 per fall and spring semester for up to 2 semesters. Recipients may reapply each year. Priority consideration will be given to any Louisiana or USA branch military member or veteran, a Thibodaux or ED White High School graduate, and any applicant of minority ethnicity.

“We have greatly benefited from the education and foundation that we received while at Nicholls, and we are happy that this legacy scholarship will benefit Lafourche Parish Ward 6 Upperclassmen as they complete their degree at Nicholls,” says Christine P. Bourgeois (BA ‘72, MEd ‘77).

Monique Crochet, former executive director of external and alumni affairs, said, “As an alumna, it makes me happy and proud to be a part of this scholarship. Mike and Christine understand how important it is for students to have an opportunity to receive a higher education. We are grateful for their continued generosity to their alma mater.”

The Nicholls State University Alumni Federation seeks to foster, protect and promote the University’s welfare and strengthen the ties between its alumni. The Federation strives to retain and increase alumni involvement, to gather support for the institution and to raise community awareness of the University’s achievements, events and goals. To learn more, visit https://nichollsalumni.org/ .