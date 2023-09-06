CAA Golf Classic Swings into action ‘fore’ a great cause

The Colonel Athletic Association announced the date for the 2023 CAA Golf Classic. The tournament is set to tee off at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023, at LaTour Golf Club in Mathews. As the principal fundraising organization of the Nicholls State University Athletics Department, the tournament will raise funds to support athletes and athletic programs.

The format is a four-person scramble, shotgun start, par is your friend! The cost to participate is $150 per person or $600 per four-person team. Fees indude green fees, golf carts, driving range fees, tournament specialty item, refreshments, lunch, ditty bags, games on the course and team photo. Two mulligans per person are included.

Register to play or be sponsor online. The deadline for sponsorship opportunities is Monday, September 18, 2023.

“The CAA has provided a way for alumni, family, friends, and fans to help Nicholls student-athletes receive an education, while also pursuing their dreams on and off the field of competition. While the primary focus is to provide opportunities and support to Nicholls Athletics’ most important assets, its people, the CAA is also focused on raising funds for facility enhancements and operational expenses,” reads a statement from the Colonel Athletic Association’s website. Find out more here.