Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls Set to Host Open House Event

The Chef John Folse Culinary Institute is set to host an open house event on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, for anyone interested in a culinary degree, becoming a chef, or owning their own restaurant. The event will take place in the Ledet Culinary Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register for the free Culinary Open House, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/culinary/open-house/.

The Chef John Folse Culinary Institute invites aspiring chefs with an adventurous palate and an insatiable desire to work in the food and service industries to pursue a Bachelor of Science or Associate of Science degree in Culinary Arts at Nicholls, currently the only post-secondary institution in Louisiana offering a four-year culinary degree.

For further information about the Culinary Open House, contact john.kozar@nicholls.edu.

The Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University offers a stronger education with less debt and opportunities to work in a multitude of culinary careers. A four-year degree from Nicholls is approximately half the cost of a two-year degree from a private institution, and Nicholls offers in-state tuition to all students. With 100% of students part of internship programs, the Nicholls culinary program guarantees experience in the industry as well as networking opportunities after graduation.

The Chef John Folse Culinary Institute delivers a full-spectrum culinary foundation plus specializations leading to careers in culinary management immersed in the Louisiana culinary culture and strives to be the international leader in educating culinary professionals inspired by Louisiana culture.

To learn more about the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/culinary/.