Chef John Folse Culinary Institute to Host Brunch Fundraiser

The Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University is set to host its Connecting to Africa Champagne Brunch fundraiser on Saturday, April 29 at 11:30 a.m. in the Ledet Culinary Arts Building. All proceeds will fund scholarships for culinary students to travel and complete an internship in Africa.

With the proceeds from last year’s fundraising event, the institute was able to send former student Kearstin Foster to Africa for a summer internship where she learned the culture and cuisine, eventually going on to work for a restaurant in Chicago under the same chef she worked with during her Africa internship. This year, the institute would like to send another one of its students to Africa in hopes that he or she will have an amazing learning and networking experience, just as Kearstin did.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased by calling Bonnie Templeton at 985-493-2700 or emailing at bonnie.templeton@nicholls.edu .