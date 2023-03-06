Chevron Donated $25K to Support the Second Round of Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund

Nicholls recently received $25,000 from Chevron as part of their continued support of the Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund.

The Fund was established by Nicholls Louisiana Small Business Development Center and the College of Business Administration to provide financial assistance for businesses continuing to suffer from the impacts of Hurricane Ida. Business grants of $5,000 will serve to provide gap-funding to solve a specific issue faced by the business as they work to increase resiliency against future disasters and to sustain their businesses long-term. Based upon proven need the funding is being awarded to 15 businesses that met all the program eligibility criteria as determined by a panel of five College of Business faculty reviewers.

Initially, Chevron donated $100,000, providing $50,000 to 10 local small businesses in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes in 2021 with $50,000 remaining to be distributed from 2022. With the additional $25,000, 15 more small businesses will receive aid in 2023, totaling $125,000 in Chevron relief funds.

“A little over a year post-Ida, our communities are still reeling from the storm. We are resilient and determined to get back on our feet. It will take a collaborative effort to overcome the unexpected. Our goal isn’t to only survive but to thrive. With great partners such as Chevron and Nicholls State University, we’re working together to provide resources that drive human progress. With Chevron’s generous support and our community’s perseverance, we will be able to overcome life’s greatest challenges,” said Assistant Director of Nicholls Louisiana Small Business Development Center Jimmy Nguyen.

“Chevron believes in contributing to the areas where we live and work and supporting Louisiana small businesses,” said Leah Brown, public affairs manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “We’re proud to partner with Nicholls to help a diverse group of local companies who are still dealing with the impacts of Hurricane Ida. As a result of these funds and the incredible work of Nicholls Small Business Development Center, we hope to see these businesses continue to recover and thrive.”lac

Nicholls State University has partnered with Chevron to serve the local small businesses in the Bayou Region communities. Chevron’s generous financial support has also enabled Nicholls and the LSBDC to host three annual Bayou Region Pitch Competitions, donating over $120,000 in cash prizes to entrepreneurs for investment in their businesses.