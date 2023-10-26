Colonel Cross Country set for Southland Championships

The Nicholls State University cross country teams are set to compete in the 2023 Southland Conference Championship, on Friday, Oct. 27th. The 2023 Championship will be held in San Antonio Texas at Windcrest Golf Course.

The Colonels have faced multiple Southland Conference schools this season, including UNO, Southeastern and UIW.

The women’s side has had many top-20 finishes across the regular season, including Kassidy Besson’s second-place and Maria Nikolaou’s third-place finish in the Nicholls XC Invitational. The women’s unit had a stellar performance this year at the 5th annual Nicholls XC Invitational, winning overall first place.

The men’s unit also saw great success this season, with many notable finishes including Lucas Futey’s 13th place at the LSU XC Invitational. Avery Morgan , Goran Duijsters , and William Bellina , all took home a top-20 finish in the LSU XC Invitational.

Head Coach Stefanie Slekis shares how she is feeling heading into the Southland Conference Championship.

“I’m looking forward to the championship. The Arturo Barrios Invitational was such a great preparation because you have to rip the band-aid off of being intimidated after running alongside close to 400 people. It makes the championship meet much less frightening”.

Coach Slekis comments on the team’s goals for the upcoming race.

“I think Kassidy (Besson) has a really great shot at being all-conference, as a team we’re looking to improve on our performance last year. Our best finish in school history has been 5th overall, so I think on a great day we can beat that.”