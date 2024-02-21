Colonel Softball set for home opener Wednesday; Weekend schedule adjusted

The Nicholls State University softball team will make its home debut on Wednesday, Feb. 21 with a doubleheader against Alcorn State University. First pitch at Swanner Field is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Following the home opener, Nicholls (6-5) will head to Florida State for five games in the Dugout Club Classic. The schedule was recently adjusted as the Colonels will have doubleheaders against FIU on Friday and Florida State on Saturday, before wrapping up the weekend on Sunday with a single game against Charleston Southern.

Nicholls heads into its Swanner Field debut with a winning record after taking two games in the Houston Classic. The Colonels earned a win over former league member UTA while splitting its two matchups against UMass. Nicholls dropped both games versus host Houston.

Reagan Heflin continued her stellar season by tying Molly VandenBout for the team lead of six hits. She homered in the weekend as did Claire Sisco , who recorded her first career long ball as part of one of her five hits. Nicholls hit .291 as a team in the Houston Classic and totaled 23 runs.

In the circle, Molly Yoo led the Colonels with a 1-0 record and a 2.27 ERA over the weekend. Yoo was phenomenal in the win over UTA, tossing a four-hit shutout for her first victory of the season.

Alcorn brings a 4-5 overall record into the doubleheader. They have wins over NC Central and North Carolina A&T along with a pair of non D1 victories.

Nicholls holds a 19-0 record versus Alcorn since 2010. Last season, the teams squared off in a doubleheader at Swanner Field with the Colonels winning both games via run rule, 12-1 and 9-0.