Colonels clinch postseason berth with win over UIW

Behind a career-high 32 points by Caleb Huffman, the Nicholls State University men’s basketball team secured a spot in next month’s Southland Conference Tournament with a 84-74 win over UIW Saturday afternoon on Broussard Court at Stopher Gymnasium.

After falling at UIW (11-17, 5-10 SLC) a few weeks ago in San Antonio, Nicholls (14-12, 9-5 SLC) never trailed in the rematch against the Cardinals. The score was only tied once at 6-6 before the Colonels maintained the advantage the rest of the way.

Huffman poured in 20 points in the first half on 9 of 11 from the field and added 12 points after the break to eclipse his career-high of 31, which he matched last Saturday in the win at Southeastern. The reigning Southland Player of the Week added six rebounds and four steals.

Latrell Jones, the other Colonel who has won POW this season, scored 19 on 8 of 12 from the field and finished with five steals. Coming off his season-high 20 points last game, Lance-Amir Paul also scored in double figures with 11 and dished out six assists.

Nicholls posted one of it top shooting days of the season, finishing at 56.5 percent and 8 of 13 from 3-point range. The Colonels made 11 of their first 13 shots from the field but turnovers kept UIW in the game.

Despite the early efficient output, it was not until Huffman scored to cap a 6-0 run in the final minute that Nicholls had its first double-digit lead at 39-29. UIW’s Jonathan Cisse hit four free throws in the final 30 seconds to make the halftime score.

In the second half, UIW withered the deficit to one after Josh Morgan sank a 3-pointer at the 15:29 mark. But the Colonel bench sparked a mini run as Mekhi Collins scored inside before Jalen White canned a 3-ball in the corner. White then had a steal that led to a Jones dunk and a 52-44 advantage.

UIW never let Nicholls put the game away as they countered each run with one of its own. The Cardinals made it a one-point game again when Cisse sank a 3-pointer with nine minutes remaining. Nicholls scored the next seven points, ending with a bucket-and-one by Manny Littles; however, UIW answered with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Nicholls finally got enough separation with two minutes to go, stretching the lead to nine on a thunderous putback by Collins. Collins played 20 minutes and added eight points, a team-high nine rebounds and two blocks.

Cisse and Morgan each scored 23 for the visitors. Morgan drained seven 3-pointer on just 11 attempts.

UP NEXT

Nicholls closes it three-game home stand tongiht with a special Lundi Gras matchup against Texas A&M-Commerce. Tipoff in Stopher Gym is scheduled for 7 p.m. following the women’s game.