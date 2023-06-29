Colonels name 121 athletes to Southland Spring Honor Roll

Nicholls State University placed a total of 121 student-athletes on the Southland Commissioner’s 2023 Spring Honor Roll as the league office revealed Wednesday its list of nearly 1,300 student-athletes who made the honor roll for the semester.

Nicholls posted the fourth most honorees in the conference with baseball finishing with 29 on the list. Softball led all teams in the Southland with 21 and women’s track (14), men’s track (11) and men’s tennis (10) rounded out the Colonel squads with double-figure recipients. Beach volleyball had a total of nine honorees and was followed by women’s tennis (8), women’s basketball (8), men’s golf (7) and men’s basketball (4).

Men’s golfer Ryan O’Neil highlighted the academic honorees this spring after being named Southland Men’s Golf Student-Athlete of the Year for the second straight season. He was joined on the all-academic golf team by Braxton Kuntz . Baseball had six student-athletes named to the all-academic team – Edgar Alvarez , Parker Coddou , Devin Desandro , Nico Saltaformaggio , Wes Toups and Xane Washington , while softball had two honorees – Melise Gossen and Alexa Poche’ . For the tennis program, Carla Bouygues was an all-academic selection for the women’s squad and Antonio Sasso made the men’s academic team. Elsa Rijpstra rounded out the spring’s all-academic selections with her third in as many seasons in track.

The Southland Spring Commissioner’s Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes who maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average (GPA) in the semester of their respective sport. Of the 1,269 students named to the list, 26.5 percent (336) held a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout the spring term. The Colonels had 29 student-athletes post a 4.0 for the semester.