Colonels name 121 athletes to Southland Spring Honor Roll

June 29, 2023

Nicholls State University placed a total of 121 student-athletes on the Southland Commissioner’s 2023 Spring Honor Roll as the league office revealed Wednesday its list of nearly 1,300 student-athletes who made the honor roll for the semester.

Nicholls posted the fourth most honorees in the conference with baseball finishing with 29 on the list. Softball led all teams in the Southland with 21 and women’s track (14), men’s track (11) and men’s tennis (10) rounded out the Colonel squads with double-figure recipients. Beach volleyball had a total of nine honorees and was followed by women’s tennis (8), women’s basketball (8), men’s golf (7) and men’s basketball (4).


Men’s golfer Ryan O’Neil highlighted the academic honorees this spring after being named Southland Men’s Golf Student-Athlete of the Year for the second straight season. He was joined on the all-academic golf team by Braxton Kuntz. Baseball had six student-athletes named to the all-academic team – Edgar Alvarez, Parker Coddou, Devin DesandroNico Saltaformaggio, Wes Toups and Xane Washington, while softball had two honorees – Melise Gossenand Alexa Poche’. For the tennis program, Carla Bouygues was an all-academic selection for the women’s squad and Antonio Sasso made the men’s academic team. Elsa Rijpstra rounded out the spring’s all-academic selections with her third in as many seasons in track.

The Southland Spring Commissioner’s Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes who maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average (GPA) in the semester of their respective sport. Of the 1,269 students named to the list, 26.5 percent (336) held a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout the spring term. The Colonels had 29 student-athletes post a 4.0 for the semester.

Name Class Sport GPA Major Hometown
Kaden Amundson Fr. Baseball 3.80 Nursing Ostego, Minn.
Ryan Burt Jr. Baseball 3.40 Business Administration Columbus, Miss.
Parker Coddou Jr. Baseball 3.20 Business Administration Thibodaux, La.
Jaden Collura So. Baseball 3.20 Human Performance Education Hammond, La.
Cade Crosby Jr. Baseball 3.20 Business Administration Long Beach, Miss.
Devin Desandro Jr. Baseball 4.00 Health Sciences – Pre-Professional Thibodaux, La.
Cade Evans Gr. Baseball 3.79 Human Performance Education Chattanooga, Tenn.
Gavin Galy Jr. Baseball 3.20 Business Administration Orlando, Fla.
Chase Gearing Sr. Baseball 3.14 Psychology Troy, Mich.
Chat Hayes Jr. Baseball 3.00 Interdisciplinary Studies Grove, Okla.
Trent Hillen So. Baseball 3.00 Business Administration Morgan City, La.
Harper Jordan Jr. Baseball 3.36 Interdisciplinary Studies Hattiesburg, Miss.
Jayden Kay Jr. Baseball 3.20 Interdisciplinary Studies Billings, Mont.
MaCrae Kendrick Jr. Baseball 4.00 Interdisciplinary Studies Humble, Texas
Brayden Kuriger Fr. Baseball 3.12 Interdisciplinary Studies Gonzeles, La.
Hunter LeBlance Sr. Baseball 3.75 Health Sciences – Pre-Professional Luling, La.
Alexander Llinas Fr. Baseball 3.00 Business Administration Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Lex Melancon Fr. Baseball 3.25 Interdisciplinary Studies Napoleonville, La.
Erick Ordonez Jr. Baseball 3.00 Interdisciplinary Studies Tijuana, Mexico
Nuno Parache So. Baseball 3.00 Interdisciplinary Studies Brooklyn, N.Y.
Cole Poirrier Fr. Baseball 3.00 Interdisciplinary Studies Prairieville, La.
Michael Quevedo So. Baseball 3.00 Business Administration Deltona, Fla.
Chase Richter Jr. Baseball 3.20 Interdisciplinary Studies Houston, Texas
Nico Saltaformaggio Jr. Baseball 4.00 Business Administration Destrehan, La.
Barron Sawyer Fr. Baseball 3.38 Health Sciences – Pre-Professional Abbeville, La.
Tyler Theriot Sr. Baseball 4.00 Management Brusly, La.
Jordan Thompson So. Baseball 3.65 Human Performance Education Moss Bluff, La.
Wes Toups Jr. Baseball 3.50 Finance Thibodaux, La.
Xane Washington Gr. Baseball 3.33 Master Clinical Nutrition Dietetics Leadership Houma, La.
Taylor Blanchard Jr. Men’s Basketball 3.00 Finance Morgan City, La.
Edoardo Del Cadia Sr. Men’s Basketball 3.00 Interdisciplinary Studies Senigallia, Italy
Pierce Spencer Jr. Men’s Basketball 3.80 Interdisciplinary Studies Porter, Texas
Tyrease Terrell Sr. Men’s Basketball 3.00 Marketing – Professional Sales Slidell, La.
Deonna Brister So. Women’s Basketball 3.00 Finance Lake Arthur, La.
Traya Bruce Sr. Women’s Basketball 3.67 Master’s Education Leadership-Higher Education Administration Cut Off, La.
Madison Gill Sr. Women’s Basketball 3.72 Health Sciences – Pre-Professional Ponchatoula, La.
Kyla Hamilton Jr. Women’s Basketball 3.80 Health Sciences – Health & Wellness Westlake, La.
Kayla Keshmeshian Fr. Women’s Basketball 4.00 Business Administration Westlake Village, Calif.
Kate Manley Jr. Women’s Basketball 3.60 Marketing – Advertising Roswell, Ga.
Adrian Mann Jr. Women’s Basketball 4.00 Master’s Education Leadership-Higher Education Administration Mokane, Mo.
Amelia Sandie Jr. Women’s Basketball 4.00 Mass Comm – Journalism Brighton, England
Kendall Battistella So. Beach Volleyball 3.20 Interdisciplinary Studies Slidell, La.
Luciana Chuong Fr. Beach Volleyball 3.57 Finance Houston, Texas
Taylor Heeb Fr. Beach Volleyball 3.75 Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent Baton Rouge, La.
Ja’Mya Holmes Sr. Beach Volleyball 3.00 Management – Human Resources Thibodaux, La.
Katie Jones Gr. Beach Volleyball 4.00 Master Clinical Mental Health Counseling Mont Belvieu, Texas
Aspen Steele So. Beach Volleyball 4.00 Business Administration Henderson, Nev.
Kennedi Steele So. Beach Volleyball 4.00 Business Administration Henderson, Nev.
McKay Wilson Jr. Beach Volleyball 3.57 Health Sciences – Health & Wellness Houston, Texas
Alisha Wischkaemper Fr. Beach Volleyball 3.25 Management Metairie, La.
Felix Fernandez Fr. Men’s Golf 3.25 Finance Cancun, Mexico
Braxton Kuntz So. Men’s Golf 4.00 Finance Winnipeg, Canada
Jace LeJeune So. Men’s Golf 3.73 Interdisciplinary Studies Hathaway, La.
Zachary Morvant Fr. Men’s Golf 3.00 Finance The Woodlands, Texas
Mickael Najmark Sr. Men’s Golf 3.17 Business Administration Paris, France
Ryan O’Neil Sr. Men’s Golf 3.40 Business Administration Charlotte, N.C.
Martin Trochu Sr. Men’s Golf 3.60 Business Administration La Teste-de-Buch, France
Abby Andersen Jr. 3.50 Nursing Mesa, Ariz.
Adie Brake Jr. Softball 3.20 Interdisciplinary Studies Denver, Colo.
Mckenzie Champagne So. Softball 3.63 Health Sciences – Pre-Professional Lockport, La.
Kalyn DeHart Fr. Softball 3.81 Nursing Houma, La.
Tal Evans Fr. Softball 4.00 Political Science Victoria, Texas
Melise Gossen Gr. Softball 4.00 Interdisciplinary Studies Rayne, La.
Jensen Gremillion Jr. Softball 3.80 Health Sciences – Health & Wellness Plauncheville, La.
Samantha Gwiazda Jr. Softball 4.00 Health Sciences – Health & Wellness Frankfort, Ill.
Reagan Heflin Fr. Softball 3.65 Business Administration Richmond, Texas
Erin Krause Fr. Softball 3.67 Health Sciences – Pre-Professional Cypress, Texas
Paris Lehman So. Softball 3.40 Mass Comm – Journalism Tupelo, Miss.
Brianna McFaddin Fr. Softball 3.80 Nursing Keller, Texas
MaKynli Miller Fr. Softball 3.44 Nursing Many, La.
Carmella Muccilli Fr. Softball 3.75 Management – Maritime Santa Cruz, Calif.
Averi Paden Fr. Softball 3.80 Nursing Summit, Miss.
Alexa Poche’ Jr. Softball 4.00 Health Sciences – Health & Wellness New Orleans, La.
Syndee Shelton Jr. Softball 3.17 Psychology Keller, Texas
Claire Sisco Fr. Softball 4.00 Health Sciences – Pre-Professional College Station, Texas
Sydni Stevens Fr. Softball 3.80 Accounting Seguin, Texas
Brittney Turner Jr. Softball 3.77 Health Sciences – Pre-Professional Albany, La.
Molly Yoo Fr. Softball 4.00 Secondary Education – Social Studies Cypress, Texas
Ilian Borlee Fr. Men’s Tennis 3.40 Business Administration-Multinational Bus Rixensart, Belguim
Wout Doumen Gr. Men’s Tennis 4.00 Master of Business Administration Neeroeteren, Belgium
Vladislav Gorbatenko Fr. Men’s Tennis 3.77 Computer Information Systems Saint Petersburg, Russia
Omar Morsy Jr. Men’s Tennis 3.20 Business Administration Cairo, Egypt
Jacob Krefting So. Men’s Tennis 3.80 Finance Moss, Norway
Quentin Lamothe Fr. Men’s Tennis 3.63 Finance Brest, France
Frederick McRae Fr. Men’s Tennis 3.63 Management Toronto, Canada
Lukas Morand Fr. Men’s Tennis 3.70 Business Administration Fresnes, France
Antonio Sasso Jr. Men’s Tennis 3.60 Accounting Porto Alegre, Brazil
Gerhard Venter Fr. Men’s Tennis 3.08 Finance – Financial Services Marketing South Africa
Carla Bouygues Sr. Women’s Tennis 3.60 Finance Bout-du-Pont-de-Larn, France
Constanza Cruz So. Women’s Tennis 4.00 Art – Digital Buenos Aires, Argentina
Dareen Hassan Jr. Women’s Tennis 3.44 Marketing Cairo, Egypt
Sarah Hamley So. Women’s Tennis 3.15 Interdisciplinary Studies Bellingham, Wash.
Laura Lopez Sr. Women’s Tennis 3.50 Finance Madrid, Spain
Simona Maksimovic Sr. Women’s Tennis 4.00 Management – Human Resources Belgrade, Serbia
Noemie Piquet Fr. Women’s Tennis 4.00 Finance Saint-Jean-de-Monts, France
Sophia Sara Safarova So. Women’s Tennis 4.00 Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent Košice, Slovakia
Patrick Alleman Fr. Men’s Track 3.40 Accounting Thibodaux, La.
William Bellina Fr. Men’s Track 4.00 Business Administration – Pre-Law Donaldsonville, La.
Kevin Boden Fr. Men’s Track 4.00 Biology – Marine Biology Motala, Ostergotland
Jake Fabacher Fr. Men’s Track 3.13 Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent Howe, Texas
Lucas Futey Fr. Men’s Track 3.29 Interdisciplinary Studies Rio Rancho, New Mexico
Allen Langston Fr. Men’s Track 3.50 Interdisciplinary Studies Thibodaux, La.
Ryan Nicholls Fr. Men’s Track 3.31 Safety Management Thibodaux, La.
Wesley O’Neal Fr. Men’s Track 3.60 Mass Comm – Public Relations Greenwell Springs, La.
Thomas Saunders Fr. Men’s Track 3.65 Health Sci – Pre-Athletic Training Philadelphia, Miss.
Dustin Wager Fr. Men’s Track 3.21 Interdisciplinary Studies Bogalusa, La.
Chase Walker Fr. Men’s Track 3.21 Marketing – Professional Sales Sorrento, La.
Kalin Baratka So. Women’s Track 3.00 Interdisciplinary Studies Phillips, Wisc.
Sydney Brown Fr. Women’s Track 3.60 Political Science Orange Park, Fla.
Augusta Marie Christensen Sr. Women’s Track 3.60 Computer Information Systems Hillerød, Denmark
Elaina Hansen Sr. Women’s Track 3.50 Interdisciplinary Studies Tenino, Wash.
Ester Hardardottir Sr. Women’s Track 3.60 Mathematics – Advanced Reykjavik, Iceland
Aisja Harris Fr. Women’s Track 3.50 Business Administration Chalmette, La.
Maryse Mbenoun Sr. Women’s Track 3.65 Interdisciplinary Studies Parigne le Polin, France
Keiondra Narcisse Sr. Women’s Track 4.00 Nursing Lafayette, La.
Megan Nevlud Jr. Women’s Track 4.00 Elementary Education Round Rock, Texas
Maggie Portier Fr. Women’s Track 3.80 Secondary Education – English Chauvin, La.
Elsa Rijpstra Sr. Women’s Track 4.00 Health Sci – Pre-Athletic Training Oentsjerk, The Netherlands
Summer Seal Sr. Women’s Track 4.00 Master Clinical Mental Health Counseling Mandeville, La.
Andrea Tirado Fr. Women’s Track 3.75 Biology – Marine Biology Spain
Ceren Yilmaz Sr. Women’s Track 4.00 Interdisciplinary Studies Turkey
