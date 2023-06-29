Colonels name 121 athletes to Southland Spring Honor Roll

Nicholls State University placed a total of 121 student-athletes on the Southland Commissioner’s 2023 Spring Honor Roll as the league office revealed Wednesday its list of nearly 1,300 student-athletes who made the honor roll for the semester.
Nicholls posted the fourth most honorees in the conference with baseball finishing with 29 on the list. Softball led all teams in the Southland with 21 and women’s track (14), men’s track (11) and men’s tennis (10) rounded out the Colonel squads with double-figure recipients. Beach volleyball had a total of nine honorees and was followed by women’s tennis (8), women’s basketball (8), men’s golf (7) and men’s basketball (4).
Men’s golfer Ryan O’Neil highlighted the academic honorees this spring after being named Southland Men’s Golf Student-Athlete of the Year for the second straight season. He was joined on the all-academic golf team by Braxton Kuntz. Baseball had six student-athletes named to the all-academic team – Edgar Alvarez, Parker Coddou, Devin Desandro, Nico Saltaformaggio, Wes Toups and Xane Washington, while softball had two honorees – Melise Gossenand Alexa Poche’. For the tennis program, Carla Bouygues was an all-academic selection for the women’s squad and Antonio Sasso made the men’s academic team. Elsa Rijpstra rounded out the spring’s all-academic selections with her third in as many seasons in track.
The Southland Spring Commissioner’s Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes who maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average (GPA) in the semester of their respective sport. Of the 1,269 students named to the list, 26.5 percent (336) held a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout the spring term. The Colonels had 29 student-athletes post a 4.0 for the semester.
|Name
|Class
|Sport
|GPA
|Major
|Hometown
|Kaden Amundson
|Fr.
|Baseball
|3.80
|Nursing
|Ostego, Minn.
|Ryan Burt
|Jr.
|Baseball
|3.40
|Business Administration
|Columbus, Miss.
|Parker Coddou
|Jr.
|Baseball
|3.20
|Business Administration
|Thibodaux, La.
|Jaden Collura
|So.
|Baseball
|3.20
|Human Performance Education
|Hammond, La.
|Cade Crosby
|Jr.
|Baseball
|3.20
|Business Administration
|Long Beach, Miss.
|Devin Desandro
|Jr.
|Baseball
|4.00
|Health Sciences – Pre-Professional
|Thibodaux, La.
|Cade Evans
|Gr.
|Baseball
|3.79
|Human Performance Education
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|Gavin Galy
|Jr.
|Baseball
|3.20
|Business Administration
|Orlando, Fla.
|Chase Gearing
|Sr.
|Baseball
|3.14
|Psychology
|Troy, Mich.
|Chat Hayes
|Jr.
|Baseball
|3.00
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Grove, Okla.
|Trent Hillen
|So.
|Baseball
|3.00
|Business Administration
|Morgan City, La.
|Harper Jordan
|Jr.
|Baseball
|3.36
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Hattiesburg, Miss.
|Jayden Kay
|Jr.
|Baseball
|3.20
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Billings, Mont.
|MaCrae Kendrick
|Jr.
|Baseball
|4.00
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Humble, Texas
|Brayden Kuriger
|Fr.
|Baseball
|3.12
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Gonzeles, La.
|Hunter LeBlance
|Sr.
|Baseball
|3.75
|Health Sciences – Pre-Professional
|Luling, La.
|Alexander Llinas
|Fr.
|Baseball
|3.00
|Business Administration
|Pembroke Pines, Fla.
|Lex Melancon
|Fr.
|Baseball
|3.25
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Napoleonville, La.
|Erick Ordonez
|Jr.
|Baseball
|3.00
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Tijuana, Mexico
|Nuno Parache
|So.
|Baseball
|3.00
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|Cole Poirrier
|Fr.
|Baseball
|3.00
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Prairieville, La.
|Michael Quevedo
|So.
|Baseball
|3.00
|Business Administration
|Deltona, Fla.
|Chase Richter
|Jr.
|Baseball
|3.20
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Houston, Texas
|Nico Saltaformaggio
|Jr.
|Baseball
|4.00
|Business Administration
|Destrehan, La.
|Barron Sawyer
|Fr.
|Baseball
|3.38
|Health Sciences – Pre-Professional
|Abbeville, La.
|Tyler Theriot
|Sr.
|Baseball
|4.00
|Management
|Brusly, La.
|Jordan Thompson
|So.
|Baseball
|3.65
|Human Performance Education
|Moss Bluff, La.
|Wes Toups
|Jr.
|Baseball
|3.50
|Finance
|Thibodaux, La.
|Xane Washington
|Gr.
|Baseball
|3.33
|Master Clinical Nutrition Dietetics Leadership
|Houma, La.
|Taylor Blanchard
|Jr.
|Men’s Basketball
|3.00
|Finance
|Morgan City, La.
|Edoardo Del Cadia
|Sr.
|Men’s Basketball
|3.00
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Senigallia, Italy
|Pierce Spencer
|Jr.
|Men’s Basketball
|3.80
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Porter, Texas
|Tyrease Terrell
|Sr.
|Men’s Basketball
|3.00
|Marketing – Professional Sales
|Slidell, La.
|Deonna Brister
|So.
|Women’s Basketball
|3.00
|Finance
|Lake Arthur, La.
|Traya Bruce
|Sr.
|Women’s Basketball
|3.67
|Master’s Education Leadership-Higher Education Administration
|Cut Off, La.
|Madison Gill
|Sr.
|Women’s Basketball
|3.72
|Health Sciences – Pre-Professional
|Ponchatoula, La.
|Kyla Hamilton
|Jr.
|Women’s Basketball
|3.80
|Health Sciences – Health & Wellness
|Westlake, La.
|Kayla Keshmeshian
|Fr.
|Women’s Basketball
|4.00
|Business Administration
|Westlake Village, Calif.
|Kate Manley
|Jr.
|Women’s Basketball
|3.60
|Marketing – Advertising
|Roswell, Ga.
|Adrian Mann
|Jr.
|Women’s Basketball
|4.00
|Master’s Education Leadership-Higher Education Administration
|Mokane, Mo.
|Amelia Sandie
|Jr.
|Women’s Basketball
|4.00
|Mass Comm – Journalism
|Brighton, England
|Kendall Battistella
|So.
|Beach Volleyball
|3.20
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Slidell, La.
|Luciana Chuong
|Fr.
|Beach Volleyball
|3.57
|Finance
|Houston, Texas
|Taylor Heeb
|Fr.
|Beach Volleyball
|3.75
|Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent
|Baton Rouge, La.
|Ja’Mya Holmes
|Sr.
|Beach Volleyball
|3.00
|Management – Human Resources
|Thibodaux, La.
|Katie Jones
|Gr.
|Beach Volleyball
|4.00
|Master Clinical Mental Health Counseling
|Mont Belvieu, Texas
|Aspen Steele
|So.
|Beach Volleyball
|4.00
|Business Administration
|Henderson, Nev.
|Kennedi Steele
|So.
|Beach Volleyball
|4.00
|Business Administration
|Henderson, Nev.
|McKay Wilson
|Jr.
|Beach Volleyball
|3.57
|Health Sciences – Health & Wellness
|Houston, Texas
|Alisha Wischkaemper
|Fr.
|Beach Volleyball
|3.25
|Management
|Metairie, La.
|Felix Fernandez
|Fr.
|Men’s Golf
|3.25
|Finance
|Cancun, Mexico
|Braxton Kuntz
|So.
|Men’s Golf
|4.00
|Finance
|Winnipeg, Canada
|Jace LeJeune
|So.
|Men’s Golf
|3.73
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Hathaway, La.
|Zachary Morvant
|Fr.
|Men’s Golf
|3.00
|Finance
|The Woodlands, Texas
|Mickael Najmark
|Sr.
|Men’s Golf
|3.17
|Business Administration
|Paris, France
|Ryan O’Neil
|Sr.
|Men’s Golf
|3.40
|Business Administration
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Martin Trochu
|Sr.
|Men’s Golf
|3.60
|Business Administration
|La Teste-de-Buch, France
|Abby Andersen
|Jr.
|3.50
|Nursing
|Mesa, Ariz.
|Adie Brake
|Jr.
|Softball
|3.20
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Denver, Colo.
|Mckenzie Champagne
|So.
|Softball
|3.63
|Health Sciences – Pre-Professional
|Lockport, La.
|Kalyn DeHart
|Fr.
|Softball
|3.81
|Nursing
|Houma, La.
|Tal Evans
|Fr.
|Softball
|4.00
|Political Science
|Victoria, Texas
|Melise Gossen
|Gr.
|Softball
|4.00
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Rayne, La.
|Jensen Gremillion
|Jr.
|Softball
|3.80
|Health Sciences – Health & Wellness
|Plauncheville, La.
|Samantha Gwiazda
|Jr.
|Softball
|4.00
|Health Sciences – Health & Wellness
|Frankfort, Ill.
|Reagan Heflin
|Fr.
|Softball
|3.65
|Business Administration
|Richmond, Texas
|Erin Krause
|Fr.
|Softball
|3.67
|Health Sciences – Pre-Professional
|Cypress, Texas
|Paris Lehman
|So.
|Softball
|3.40
|Mass Comm – Journalism
|Tupelo, Miss.
|Brianna McFaddin
|Fr.
|Softball
|3.80
|Nursing
|Keller, Texas
|MaKynli Miller
|Fr.
|Softball
|3.44
|Nursing
|Many, La.
|Carmella Muccilli
|Fr.
|Softball
|3.75
|Management – Maritime
|Santa Cruz, Calif.
|Averi Paden
|Fr.
|Softball
|3.80
|Nursing
|Summit, Miss.
|Alexa Poche’
|Jr.
|Softball
|4.00
|Health Sciences – Health & Wellness
|New Orleans, La.
|Syndee Shelton
|Jr.
|Softball
|3.17
|Psychology
|Keller, Texas
|Claire Sisco
|Fr.
|Softball
|4.00
|Health Sciences – Pre-Professional
|College Station, Texas
|Sydni Stevens
|Fr.
|Softball
|3.80
|Accounting
|Seguin, Texas
|Brittney Turner
|Jr.
|Softball
|3.77
|Health Sciences – Pre-Professional
|Albany, La.
|Molly Yoo
|Fr.
|Softball
|4.00
|Secondary Education – Social Studies
|Cypress, Texas
|Ilian Borlee
|Fr.
|Men’s Tennis
|3.40
|Business Administration-Multinational Bus
|Rixensart, Belguim
|Wout Doumen
|Gr.
|Men’s Tennis
|4.00
|Master of Business Administration
|Neeroeteren, Belgium
|Vladislav Gorbatenko
|Fr.
|Men’s Tennis
|3.77
|Computer Information Systems
|Saint Petersburg, Russia
|Omar Morsy
|Jr.
|Men’s Tennis
|3.20
|Business Administration
|Cairo, Egypt
|Jacob Krefting
|So.
|Men’s Tennis
|3.80
|Finance
|Moss, Norway
|Quentin Lamothe
|Fr.
|Men’s Tennis
|3.63
|Finance
|Brest, France
|Frederick McRae
|Fr.
|Men’s Tennis
|3.63
|Management
|Toronto, Canada
|Lukas Morand
|Fr.
|Men’s Tennis
|3.70
|Business Administration
|Fresnes, France
|Antonio Sasso
|Jr.
|Men’s Tennis
|3.60
|Accounting
|Porto Alegre, Brazil
|Gerhard Venter
|Fr.
|Men’s Tennis
|3.08
|Finance – Financial Services Marketing
|South Africa
|Carla Bouygues
|Sr.
|Women’s Tennis
|3.60
|Finance
|Bout-du-Pont-de-Larn, France
|Constanza Cruz
|So.
|Women’s Tennis
|4.00
|Art – Digital
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Dareen Hassan
|Jr.
|Women’s Tennis
|3.44
|Marketing
|Cairo, Egypt
|Sarah Hamley
|So.
|Women’s Tennis
|3.15
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Bellingham, Wash.
|Laura Lopez
|Sr.
|Women’s Tennis
|3.50
|Finance
|Madrid, Spain
|Simona Maksimovic
|Sr.
|Women’s Tennis
|4.00
|Management – Human Resources
|Belgrade, Serbia
|Noemie Piquet
|Fr.
|Women’s Tennis
|4.00
|Finance
|Saint-Jean-de-Monts, France
|Sophia Sara Safarova
|So.
|Women’s Tennis
|4.00
|Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent
|Košice, Slovakia
|Patrick Alleman
|Fr.
|Men’s Track
|3.40
|Accounting
|Thibodaux, La.
|William Bellina
|Fr.
|Men’s Track
|4.00
|Business Administration – Pre-Law
|Donaldsonville, La.
|Kevin Boden
|Fr.
|Men’s Track
|4.00
|Biology – Marine Biology
|Motala, Ostergotland
|Jake Fabacher
|Fr.
|Men’s Track
|3.13
|Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent
|Howe, Texas
|Lucas Futey
|Fr.
|Men’s Track
|3.29
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Rio Rancho, New Mexico
|Allen Langston
|Fr.
|Men’s Track
|3.50
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Thibodaux, La.
|Ryan Nicholls
|Fr.
|Men’s Track
|3.31
|Safety Management
|Thibodaux, La.
|Wesley O’Neal
|Fr.
|Men’s Track
|3.60
|Mass Comm – Public Relations
|Greenwell Springs, La.
|Thomas Saunders
|Fr.
|Men’s Track
|3.65
|Health Sci – Pre-Athletic Training
|Philadelphia, Miss.
|Dustin Wager
|Fr.
|Men’s Track
|3.21
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Bogalusa, La.
|Chase Walker
|Fr.
|Men’s Track
|3.21
|Marketing – Professional Sales
|Sorrento, La.
|Kalin Baratka
|So.
|Women’s Track
|3.00
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Phillips, Wisc.
|Sydney Brown
|Fr.
|Women’s Track
|3.60
|Political Science
|Orange Park, Fla.
|Augusta Marie Christensen
|Sr.
|Women’s Track
|3.60
|Computer Information Systems
|Hillerød, Denmark
|Elaina Hansen
|Sr.
|Women’s Track
|3.50
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Tenino, Wash.
|Ester Hardardottir
|Sr.
|Women’s Track
|3.60
|Mathematics – Advanced
|Reykjavik, Iceland
|Aisja Harris
|Fr.
|Women’s Track
|3.50
|Business Administration
|Chalmette, La.
|Maryse Mbenoun
|Sr.
|Women’s Track
|3.65
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Parigne le Polin, France
|Keiondra Narcisse
|Sr.
|Women’s Track
|4.00
|Nursing
|Lafayette, La.
|Megan Nevlud
|Jr.
|Women’s Track
|4.00
|Elementary Education
|Round Rock, Texas
|Maggie Portier
|Fr.
|Women’s Track
|3.80
|Secondary Education – English
|Chauvin, La.
|Elsa Rijpstra
|Sr.
|Women’s Track
|4.00
|Health Sci – Pre-Athletic Training
|Oentsjerk, The Netherlands
|Summer Seal
|Sr.
|Women’s Track
|4.00
|Master Clinical Mental Health Counseling
|Mandeville, La.
|Andrea Tirado
|Fr.
|Women’s Track
|3.75
|Biology – Marine Biology
|Spain
|Ceren Yilmaz
|Sr.
|Women’s Track
|4.00
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Turkey