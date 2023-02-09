Colonels set for first home season opener since 2004

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Nicholls State University softball team will make its season debut at home as the Colonels take on New Mexico today, Thursday, February 9, at Swanner Field at GeoSurfaces Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Nicholls last made its debut in Thibodaux in 2004, hosting Louisiana in a doubleheader. The Colonels have opened up in the Lion Classic several times in the last 10 years, which they will participate in on Friday and Saturday before heading to LSU for two games.

In addition to the rare home season opener, Friday’s game will be the first ESPN+ broadcast for the Colonel softball program. A total of 20 home games are set to be broadcast on ESPN+ this season. The majority of the conference road games will be streamed on the platform as well. Fans can sign up for a monthly or annual subscription on ESPN.com.

In head coach Justin Lewis ‘ first season last year, Nicholls did not have a home game until April 15. The Colonels played just 10 contests at Swanner Field in 2022, all in conference, and came away with one victory.

Nicholls and New Mexico will be playing for the fourth time in the series history, with the Lobos winning all three. The last meeting was in 1993 with UNM picking up a 13-0 run-rule victory.

The 2023 edition of the Colonels will look extremely different from a year ago as just eight players return from last season’s roster. Leading the position players are Preseason All-Southland honorees Melise Gossen and Alexa Poche’ . Gossen had a team-high .285 batting average and ranked third in the Southland with 15 doubles. Poche’ tied for fourth in the Southland with eight home runs while pacing the Colonels with 29 RBIs.

While Coach Lewis is back for Year 2, New Mexico will be led by first-year coach Nicole Dickson. Coming from Stephen F. Austin, Dickson coached the Ladyjacks in the Southland until they joined the WAC in the 2022 season.